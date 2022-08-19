Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Biden to host summit against hate-fueled violence

Election 2024 Biden
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 16, 2022. Biden and his allies hope big recent wins on climate, health care and more will at least temporarily tamp down questions among top Democrats about whether he will run for reelection. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Election 2024 Biden
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 12:54:15-04

President Joe Biden wants people to recognize that there is no room for hate in the U.S.

On Sept. 15, the president will host the United We Stand Summit, which will "put forward a shared, bipartisan vision for a more united America."

The summit will bring together people from across the country who are working to address hate and division.

"The summit will include bipartisan federal, state, and local officials, civil rights groups, faith and community leaders, technology and business leaders, law enforcement officials, former members of violent extremist groups who now work to prevent violence, gun violence prevention leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures," said domestic policy advisor Susan Rice.

People can nominate a "uniter" in their community. Nominations can be sent to UnitedWeStand@who.eop.gov. The nominator is asked to provide information about how the "uniter" is combating hate-filled violence in their community.

Submissions are due by Sept. 1.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!