Biden to push infrastructure deal at 'red list' bridge in NH

The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was being trounced in the state’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

On Tuesday, Biden returns to New Hampshire as president, eager to talk up his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans.

Biden is down in the polls and he hopes to use the successful deal to shift the political winds in his direction.

The president signed the infrastructure bill into law on Monday at a splashy bipartisan ceremony on the White House lawn.