Biden's border coordinator Roberta Jacobson to step down on April 30, White House announces

National Security Council Coordinator for U.S. Southern Border Roberta Jacobson is stepping down at the end of the month, the White House announced on Friday.

Jacobson, who has been a special assistant to President Joe Biden, was in charge of dealing with three Central American countries on how to reduce the surge of migrants on the U.S. border.

The White House said in a statement that the administration's current border coordinator agreed from the get-go that she served for the first 100 days.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Jacobson would step down on April 30.

"She will do so having shaped our relationship with Mexico as an equal partner, having launched our renewed efforts with the Northern Triangle nations of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, and having underscored this Administration’s commitment to reenergizing the U.S. immigration system," Sullivan said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will take over diplomatic efforts with those Central American nations.