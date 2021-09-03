Bidens visit wounded troops at Walter Reed

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited with injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Thursday.

There are 15 Marines at the hospital who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

The attack occurred as the U.S. government was arranging evacuations of Americans, Afghans and allies before the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan officially ended Aug. 31.

Eleven Marines were also killed in the attack, as well as one Army solider and one Navy corpsman.

Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to witness the return of their remains to U.S. soil in a solemn “dignified transfer.”