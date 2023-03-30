Blackhawk helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky — Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

Crewmembers were flying a routine training mission when the incident occurred. An official Twitter account for the unit confirmed "several causalities." It went on to say "the command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serval casualties.



Right now our focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved. pic.twitter.com/0qBdX6amvI — 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) March 30, 2023

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Beshear said on Twitter. "Please pray for all those affected."

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

A spokesperson with the Kentucky State Police said they were assisting Fort Campbell authorities after an "aircraft incident" in a rural area.

The agency was contacted around 10:15 p.m. local time, Kentucky State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, and "numerous agencies" were assisting. Burgess described the area as a field and wooded.

No residential areas are affected by the incident, she said.

