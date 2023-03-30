Watch Now
Blackhawk helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

Helicopters assigned to 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell
Posted at 2:16 AM, Mar 30, 2023
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky — Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

Crewmembers were flying a routine training mission when the incident occurred. An official Twitter account for the unit confirmed "several causalities." It went on to say "the command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Beshear said on Twitter. "Please pray for all those affected."

A spokesperson with the Kentucky State Police said they were assisting Fort Campbell authorities after an "aircraft incident" in a rural area.

The agency was contacted around 10:15 p.m. local time, Kentucky State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, and "numerous agencies" were assisting. Burgess described the area as a field and wooded.

No residential areas are affected by the incident, she said.

