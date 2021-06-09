The body of a missing Indiana man was found in a wooded area Monday morning, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

PCSO said 32-year-old Todd Allen was found in a wooded area near I-75 and SR 54.

They said at this time, his death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Todd’s mother and brother spoke with ABC Action News on Sunday from their home in Indiana. They said it was completely unlike Todd to just disappear.

His family says he had gotten into an argument with a co-worker on his way to work on Monday, May 24. That morning, his car and keys were found near his apartment, not far from the Grove at Wesley Chapel.

The PCSO is investigating.