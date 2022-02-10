Boy Scouts of America says it's reached tentative deal with official sex abuse claimants

DOVER, Del. — The Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative settlement with an official bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others.

The settlement comes two years after the organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid the flood of child sex abuse lawsuits.

In two weeks, there will be a hearing where a Delaware judge will hear arguments on whether she should confirm the Boy Scout's proposed reorganization plan.

The plan includes a proposed victims' compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion.

That would be the largest aggregate sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history.