Brother of Falcons' Fowler, other man arrested on murder charges

ST. PETERSBURG — The brother of Atlanta Falcons' Dante Fowler, and another man were arrested on murder charges in the shooting death of a Florida college student in 2016.

According to the Associated Press, Donterio Rashad Fowler, 25, and Keondre Quamar Fields, 23, are accused of murdering 21-year-old Florida International University student Michael Zaldua on Dec. 2, 2016.

Pinellas County jail records show that Fowler and Fields are being held without bond.

The AP reported that Zaldua was killed in a parking garage near the university.

Police found marijuana in several large bags and cocaine in a smaller bag inside Zaldua's car, the AP reported.

According to the AP, a handgun was found in the victim's pocket, and money was scattered around his body.

Fowler and Fields, the AP reported, were college students at the time of the murder.

The AP reported that both Fowler and Fields would be extradited to Miami to face the first-degree murder charges.