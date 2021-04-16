Watch
Busch to pay a canine $20,000 to taste-test its Busch Dog Brew

Dog playing outside in the garden with a little blue ball
Posted at 7:43 PM, Apr 16, 2021
Busch is looking to pay someone's canine $20,000 to taste-test its Busch Dog Brew.

The beer company is hosting the "Chief Tasting Officer" contest, with one lucky pooch walking away with $20,000, 10 four-packs of the dog-friendly brew, and a prepaid $800 card for you to purchase pet insurance.

To participate, you'll need to submit a picture of your four-legged friend on social media using the hashtag #BuschCTOContest. You'll also need to make sure you're following Busch Beer to submit your photo, and you must set your account and post it publically.

The contest runs through April 28.

