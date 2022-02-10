California is first state to register 1 million electric vehicles, with Florida trailing behind in second place

California is the first state to register more than one million plug-in cars.

The state took 11 years to reach this milestone.

The number includes purely electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrids.

About 250,000 of those cars were registered in 2021 alone, according to data from California’s Energy Commission.

Tesla, which was founded in San Carlos, California, made up nearly 75% of all battery-electric car sales in 2021.

Meanwhile, Florida is number 2 in the nation when it comes to most electric cars.

As of June of 2021, there were more than 58,000 registered electric cars in Florida.

There are efforts to get more drivers in the Sunshine State to make the transition to electric.

The federal infrastructure bill will award Florida $29 million to expand electric vehicle chargers.

The state must submit a plan by August 1 on how it plans to use the funds.