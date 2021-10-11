Police: California man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets allegedly beaten and dies

Authorities in California are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly pulled from a truck and beaten to death after nearly striking several people on the sidewalk in front of a bar.

According to several news outlets, the incident happened in Hawthorne early Saturday morning when a man, identified as 40-year-old Melguin Santos, was asked to leave Rock It Sports Lounge.

Police told the the AP that Santos had left but returned, driving onto the sidewalk and almost hitting several people. He missed them but drove into a building.

According to USA Today, Santos was pulled out of the vehicle and beaten by four suspects, who police say are cooperating in the investigation.

The newspaper reported that authorities are waiting for the results of his autopsy to see if he suffered a medical issue during the fight that led to his death.