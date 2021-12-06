California Rep. Devin Nunes retiring from Congress to work for Trump

Congressman Devin Nunes announced in a letter to his constituents Monday that he will retire at the end of the year.

The Republican, a major defender of former President Donald Trump, said he had been presented with a new opportunity to "fight for the most important issues" he believes in.

"Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight— I'll just be pursuing it through other means," Nunes said.

A press release from Trump Media & Technology Group says Nunes will become the company's chief executive officer.

“Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination,” Trump said.

Nunes has been the ranking member and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes was first elected to Congress in 2002.