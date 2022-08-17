Canadian politician swallows bee during live press conference

A Canadian lawmaker got a surprising buzz during a recent news conference.

According to CTV Network, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was speaking to reporters on Friday when a bee began distracting him.

In a video, the bee could be seen flying around Ford's head. Seconds later, it flew inside his mouth, and he started choking, the news outlet reported.

"What was that?" a reporter asked.

"I just swallowed a bee!" Ford replied.

CNN reported that the politician was a good sport about the incident as he took a sip from a water bottle.

“I’m good. He’s down here buzzing around right now," Ford said. "He has a lot of real estate.”

Ford promised to go to the hospital, NPR reported.