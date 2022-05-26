Carnival cruise ship catches fire in Turks & Caicos

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship caught on fire on Thursday.

The ship was docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands a the time of the fire.

Officials let guests and crew members go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air. Carnival said its emergency response team extinguished the fire in the ship's funnel.

No one was injured, according to Carnival.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

Carnival is "continuing to assess the situation," but it's unclear what plans it has for guests on the ship.