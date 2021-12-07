China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

China is accusing the U.S. of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February's Beijing Winter Games.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian's comment Tuesday came amid a barrage of Chinese criticism of the Biden administration's announcement.

Zhao on Tuesday called on the U.S. to stop “politicizing sports.”

He has also vowed China would respond with “firm countermeasures,” but given no details.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the administration will fully support U.S. athletes competing at the games but won’t dispatch U.S. officials or diplomats to attend.

Psaki said the U.S. has a ”fundamental commitment to promoting human rights” and that the U.S. “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”