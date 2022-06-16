Chipotle, EpiPen, Western Union... do you qualify for payouts?

PHOENIX — Do you qualify for any of these settlements?

Did Chipotle charge you more for delivery than advertised?

The restaurant chain promised free or $1 delivery... but a class-action lawsuit alleges Chipotle charged hidden fees and increased prices for deliveries.

Topclassaction.com's Scott Hardy says if you placed a delivery order through its website or app between May 11, 2020, and January 19, 2022, you may qualify for part of the $4 million settlement.

Chipotle claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is June 28, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

Another lawsuit settlement involves the maker of the life-saving EpiPen.

The lawsuit alleges Mylan worked with Pfizer to keep EpiPen prices artificially high.

If you bought one between August 24, 2011, and November 1, 2020, you may qualify for part of the $264 million settlement.

Mylan claimed no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is July 25, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

If you wired money using Western Union, it's like sending cash.

Scammers have been using it to fraud people for years.

Another lawsuit settlement is good news for some victims.

Part of the $586 million dollar settlement between Western Union and the Federal Trade Commission is now available.

If you can go back a few years and prove you were frauded through Western Union between January 2004 and January 19, 2017, you could qualify to get some money back.

Western Union is not accused of committing fraud, but they didn't do enough to protect customers.

The deadline to file a claim is July 1, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.