Climate activists target Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" is the latest piece of art to be targeted by climate activists.

According to The New York Times, a protester glued his head to the artwork at The Hague on Thursday. Another protester then appeared to pour tomato soup on the man.

The protester then tells onlookers, “How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outraged? Good. Where is that feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before your very eyes?”

The artwork was behind protective glass and wasn't damaged, The New York Times reports. Police said three people were arrested for the stunt.

This is the third famous piece of art to be targeted in the past few weeks. Climate activists threw mashed potatoes on a $110 million painting at a German museum. A week prior, protestors in London threw tomato soup at a Vincent van Gogh piece.