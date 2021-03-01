'Close call with death': Lady Gaga's dog walker recounts shooting, thanks supporters

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Lady Gaga’s dog walker has broken his silence about being shot last week as someone stole two of the singer’s French bulldogs.

Ryan Fischer was walking the pop star’s three dogs in Hollywood last Wednesday when he was shot and the two pups were stolen.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Ryan Fischer said Monday that he’s still recovering from the “very close call with death.”

Fischer also described the moments after he was shot. He said as the gunman’s car sped away, blood poured from his gunshot wound and Gaga’s third dog, his “guardian angel,” remained by his side as he screamed for help.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself,” he wrote.

Fischer said neighbors and business owners soon rushed to him on the sidewalk before he was transported to an area hospital.

In his statement, Fischer thanks multiple groups of people, including the first responders who saved his life, his loved ones, Gaga and her team, as well as the people around the world expressing support for him.

Fischer said he’s looking forward to healing and eventually reuniting with Gaga’s dogs.

“And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav,” wrote Fischer.

As for Gaga’s two stolen dogs, Koji and Gustav, they’ve been found and reunited with the star’s representatives. The Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter that a woman met Gaga’s staff and robbery detectives at a police station with the dogs on Friday.

“The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them,” wrote LAPD. “The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety.”

LAPD said Friday that Fischer was in “stable condition” and his injuries were described as being non-life threatening.

The department said it will continue to investigate the incident to ensure those responsible are ultimately arrested and brought to justice.

Read Fischer's statement below: