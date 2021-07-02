Colorado teen collecting formal dresses to give to those who can't afford it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Finding the right wedding, formal, or prom dress can be tricky.

Don't forget to mention how it's sometimes pretty pricey.

Local 16-year-old, Sami Ledbetter, wanted to help those who maybe can't afford that dream dress they see in the store.

Ledbetter started 'Sami's Wish.

"I thought, what about the girls that don't have one or can't get a formal dress that is appropriate for school?" said Ledbetter.

Ledbetter began by giving dresses to girls she went to school with.

She realized the need was much greater.

Over the last four years, Ledbetter has giving hundreds of dresses away.

Her one-stop-shop is located in her basement, where girls can come by and try the dresses on.

And all Sami asks for in return is a smile.

According to her website, if you return an item, all Sami asks is to get it cleaned first.

Her website also says she will also be collecting coats, gloves, scarves, and hats for the cooler months.

If you are interested in donating to 'Sami's Wish', click here.

Erin Chapman at KOAA first reported this story.