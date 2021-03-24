Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Comedic actor George Segal dead at age 87

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actor George Segal poses with a replica of his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
George Segal
Posted at 9:05 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 21:04:59-04

George Segal, an accomplished comedic stage, film and TV actor has died at the age of 87, his wife confirmed in a statement to Variety on Tuesday.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” Sonia Segal said in a statement to Variety.

The 87-year-old had a career that evolved from the theater stage and silver screen to television.

One of Segal’s most notable roles came in 1966 when he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

He later made the transition to TV, with regular spots on comedies “Just Shoot Me,” and more recently, “The Goldbergs.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!