Complaints pour in over UK presenter's comments on Meghan

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, complained to Britain's ITV about presenter Piers Morgan's comments on her interview with Oprah Winfrey, the channel's news operation reported.

The U.K.'s communications regulator has received more than 41,000 complaints about Monday's edition of Good Morning Britain, during which Morgan said he didn't believe anything Meghan said during the two-hour interview she and Prince Harry gave to Winfrey.

Mind, a U.K. mental health charity, said Monday it had contacted ITV about Morgan's comments, adding that it is crucial for people who speak out about mental health issues to be treated with "dignity, respect, and empathy."

Morgan quit the show shortly thereafter and said Wednesday that him leaving ITV was “amicable,” The Associated Press reported

Meghan told Oprah during the interview that she had suicidal thoughts because she was miserable during her time as part of the royal family, The AP reported.