Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Congress passes emergency Capitol security money, Afghan aid

items.[0].image.alt
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
The U.S. Capitol as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Virus Outbreak Washington
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 16:23:39-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed emergency legislation that will bolster security at the Capitol and repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.

It will also increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war.

House passage sends the $2.1 billion bill to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The Senate had approved the legislation Thursday morning, 98-0.

Senators struck a bipartisan agreement on the legislation this week, two months after the House had passed a bill that would have provided around twice as much for Capitol security.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.