Constance Wu says she attempted suicide following backlash over tweets

Constance Wu returned to social media after a three-year hiatus to share her struggles with mental health.

The actress faced backlash in 2019 after tweeting that she wasn't happy her ABC sitcom, “Fresh Off the Boat,” was renewed for another season. The sitcom featured an Asian-American family, bringing more representation to network television.

Wu received criticism for appearing ungrateful about the show being renewed.

"It ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe," Wu said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The actress added that she received direct messages from Asian actresses who told her that she had become a "blight" on the community.

"Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened," Wu said. "Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

Wu said surviving the suicide attempt allowed her to reassess her life. She said she wrote the book, "Making a Scene," in hopes of inspiring others to be comfortable in their skin.

"I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs," Wu stated.

