Arizona governor says local mask mandates no longer enforceable under new executive order

Patrick Breen/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey enters a news conference for an update on COVID-19 in Arizona, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Phoenix. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 15:16:17-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday a series of safety requirement rollbacks, including one impacting local mask ordinances.

The newest executive order says: "...no county, city or town may make or issue any order, rule or regulation that conflicts with or is in addition to the policy...This includes but is not limited to mandated use of face coverings. Any city, town or county that has a rule, regulation or ordinance not in place as of March 11, 2020 that is in conflict with the provisions of this order shall not be enforced."

However, the executive order does say political subdivisions can still set and enforce policies in their own government buildings and on public transportation, including requiring face coverings.

It also states that businesses still have the right to maintain mask mandates in their own establishments and refuse service to those who do not comply.

To see the executive order click here.

This story was first published by KNXV.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

