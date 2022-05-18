FDA authorizes at-home, nonprescription test that detects COVID-19, RSV and flu

The FDA has authorized a test without a prescription that detects COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

The test, made by Labcorp, is the first of its kind that doesn’t require a prescription.

Patients will self-collect a nasal swab sample at home and then send the sample to Labcorp for testing.

Users will be able to access and see their results through an online portal.

People will receive their test results about one to two days after the lab receives the sample, NBC News reported.

The test will be available for purchase online and in stores.

Other tests that detect several respiratory viruses already exist, but patients need to see their health care provider for the test.

The FDA says Labcorp’s at-home test will help people easily determine if they are infected with any of the three viruses, which will help them determine if they should quarantine or self-isolate.