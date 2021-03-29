Menu

IRS says PPE can be written off, after millions of Americans file 2020 taxes

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 16:57:21-04

The IRS says that 2020 expenses on masks, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment can be deducted from last year’s taxes.

The announcement came last week, after millions have already filed their taxes for the year.

The IRS clarified that these expenses count as “medical care.”

The IRS also clarified that amounts paid for personal protective equipment are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), or health savings accounts (HSAs).

The IRS outlines how to amend a return here.

