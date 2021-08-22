Jesse Jackson, wife hospitalized with COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” read a statement from Jackson's Rainbow Push Coalition. "There are no further updates at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.”

The famed civil rights leader is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible.

The Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

What’s clear is that the scientific community and community leaders must reach out and work hard to ensure that African Americans gain the confidence to get vaccinated. This won’t be easy. But with the leadership of Dr. Corbett and others, and with a new administration getting serious about providing the resources for mass vaccination and for outreach into the communities most impacted, lives can be saved," Jackson said upon his first vaccination dose. "I was honored to receive my first dose, and I strongly urge others to join me."

Jesse Jackson is 79 years old, and Jacqueline Jackson is 77.