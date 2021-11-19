Pfizer, Moderna say FDA has opened COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all US adults

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and Moderna say U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, letting them choose another dose of either vaccine.

The move expands the government’s booster campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

There’s one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults. Its scientific advisers are set to debate on Friday.

If the CDC agrees, tens of millions more Americans could have three doses of protection ahead of the new year.