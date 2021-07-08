Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant.

Two doses of most vaccines are critical to developing high levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

But those antibodies naturally wane.

So studies also are underway to tell if and when boosters might be needed.

Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people's antibody levels jump after they get a third dose.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten said the level of antibodies in people jumped "five- to 10-fold after a third dose."

According to the AP, Pfizer plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration in August for a third dose emergency authorization.

Dolsten said that data from Britain and Israel showed the Pfizer vaccine neutralizing "the delta variant very well," the AP reported.