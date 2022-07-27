President Biden tests negative for COVID, ends isolation

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, ending his isolation period that started last Thursday when he tested positive for the virus.

Presidential physician Kevin O’Connor said Biden was tested for the virus Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning, with both tests returning negative results. O’Connor said on Wednesday that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved” for a second consecutive day.

O’Connor said Biden has remained fever-free and discontinued the use of Tylenol on Monday. Biden also took his final dose of COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid on Monday.

Biden will continue to wear a mask when in proximity to others.

Acknowledging the possibility of a rebound case, O’Connor said Biden would be tested for COVID-19 more frequently in the coming days. Mild cases of COVID-19 have been reported among some after ending Paxlovid treatment.

Late last week, O'Connor reported that Biden had mild symptoms, and his temperature peaked at 99.4 degrees.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks at 11:30 a.m. ET.