Court lets woman's defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. Former President Donald Trump could face sworn questioning about her sexual assault allegations after a ruling from New York's highest court, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in her defamation case. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Summer Zervos
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 30, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump could face questioning under oath about a former "Apprentice" contestant's sexual assault allegations against him after a ruling from New York's highest court Tuesday in her defamation case.

Evidence-gathering has been on hold in Summer Zervos' lawsuit since Trump asked the high court last year to declare that the presidency protected him from being sued in state courts.

The Court of Appeals tossed Trump's appeal as moot now that he's out of the White House.

The case is set to return to a trial court so both sides can continue pretrial evidence-seeking.

According to The Associated Press, Zervos sued Trump after he retweeted a tweet calling her claims that he "subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping twice in 2007" a hoax.

Zervos is seeking damages, a retraction, and an apology, The AP reported.

