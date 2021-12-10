Delta plane makes emergency landing after passenger assaults 2 people, police say

A Delta plane made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

Police told CNN that the man, who was allegedly drunk, attacked the flight attendant before assaulting the air marshal, who was helping restrain the man.

Upon making an emergency landing, the man was taken off the plane and later charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, CNN reported.

The flight, which originated in Washington, D.C., eventually made it to its intended destination, Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it has received more than 5,000 reports of unruly passengers this year. The most severe cases have been forwarded to the FBI for prosecution.

The FAA first began noticing a spike in cases at the start of the pandemic. A majority of incidents have been over the federal mask mandate.