Delta to raise pay for non-union employees

Delta Air Lines said it will raise pay for employees again as travel rebounds amid a tight labor market in the United States.

Delta says it will raise pay by 5%, making it at least the second time in less than a year that the company has increased compensation for staff. In May Delta raised pay for employees by 4%.

The latest increase is set to take effect by April 1, and a pool used for merit raises will increase, according to reports.

As the travel industry continues to recover after loses during the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines. have tried to raise pay to attract workers and hire more employees.

CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to staff on Tuesday, “Considering the depths of losses we suffered during the pandemic, including a $1 billion first quarter loss just last year, this is truly a remarkable achievement."

Bastian said, "On Valentine’s Day, we’ll pay out more than $550 million to Delta people to share the company’s success with all those who make it possible. This amount, about 5.57% per eligible employee, is more than the profit sharing pool of all our competitors combined."