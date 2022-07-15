Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and two of his children have gotten their questioning postponed in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings.

The delay follows the death of Trump's ex-wife Ivana.

The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions starting as soon as Friday.

But New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said it had agreed to postpone them because of Thursday's news of Ivana Trump's death.

There are no new dates for the depositions.

A message was left with the former president's lawyer.

The younger Trumps' attorney declined to comment.

Last month, a Manhattan judge signed an agreement that called for Trump and his two children to give depositions that were slated to start Friday.

The former president has tried to stop James’ three-year investigation.

His lawyers filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals, but on June 14, the state's highest court rejected it.

The court ruled that there wasn't a “substantial constitutional question” that warranted their intervention in the matter.