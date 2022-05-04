Watch
Depp libel trial: Psychologist testifies the actor assaulted fellow actor Amber Heard

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Jim Watson/AP
This combination of two separate photos shows divorced actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday May 3, 2022. (Jim Watson/Pool photos via AP)
Posted at 8:18 PM, May 03, 2022
A psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence, including sexual violence, that she allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The psychologist told jurors on Tuesday at Depp's libel trial that there is corroboration of many of the instances of abuse, including apologies and admissions made by Depp to Heard.

Hughes is the first witness to take the stand on Heard's behalf in the four-week trial after Depp rested his case earlier in the day. Depp sued for libel after Heard wrote a newspaper op-ed piece on her experience with domestic violence.

The sexual assaults allegedly included being forced to perform oral sex and having Depp penetrate her with a liquor bottle, the psychologist, Dawn Hughes, told jurors, the Associated Press reported.

Depp accuses her of falsely claiming in a newspaper op-ed piece that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Hughes claims there is corroboration of many of the instances of abuse, which are said to include apologies along with admissions made by Depp to Heard and admissions he made to friends in text messages about his bad behavior when he drinks.

