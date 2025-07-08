DHS ends ‘shoes-off’ travel policy

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new policy on Tuesday, allowing passengers traveling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on while passing through security screening at TSA checkpoints.

The new policy aims to streamline the TSA security checkpoint process, increase hospitality and lower wait times.

“Ending the ‘Shoes-Off’ policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance traveler experience across our nation’s airports,” said Secretary Noem in a press release. “We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience. As always, security remains our top priority. Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards. This initiative is just one of many the Trump administration is pursuing to usher in the President’s vision for a new Golden Age of American travel.”

DHS said other security measures will remain in place, including identity verification, secure flight vetting and other processes.