DOJ opening investigation into police response of deadly school shooting

The Department of Justice said it will open an investigation into the handling of law enforcement during Tuesday's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24," DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," Coley added. "The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing."

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo made the wrong decision for police to not enter the classroom to encounter the gunman responsible for killing 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

McCraw revealed that an on-scene commander made a calculation that the event transitioned from an active shooter situation to a barricade event. McCraw added that it took more than an hour for officers to enter the room.

"Of course, it was not the right decision," McCraw said. "It was the wrong decision. Period. There's no excuse for that."

McCraw said no efforts were made to enter the room during this time.