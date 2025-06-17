Downtown Indianapolis to celebrate Juneteenth with free attractions

INDIANAPOLIS — This Saturday, Indianapolis will celebrate Juneteenth, a significant holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Recognized nationwide, Juneteenth, on June 19, marks the date in 1865 when enslaved individuals in Texas learned of their freedom.

In honor of this important day, several downtown attractions will offer free admission and engaging programs for the public.

Event Highlights:

Indiana State Museum: Enjoy a day of FREE admission featuring hands-on activities and educational exhibits that highlight African American history and culture. Visitors can learn about the history of Juneteenth and its ongoing significance.



Indiana Historical Society: Experience a FREE Juneteenth Celebration filled with enlightening programs that honor the legacy of African Americans. Visitors can explore exhibits that delve into Indiana’s rich history, including contributions from African American communities.



Eiteljorg Museum: Join the Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration, an event combining cultural performances with the celebration of African American heritage. Enjoy live jazz music, storytelling, and art activities that reflect the spirit of Juneteenth.

These attractions provide the opportunity for families and individuals to come together to learn, celebrate, and reflect on the significance of Juneteenth.

For more details on specific event programming and activities, visit the following links: