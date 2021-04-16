Driver smashes traffic arm, jumps draw bridge in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are looking for a driver who smashed through a traffic arm and jumped a drawbridge as it opened.

Security footage taken on Monday shows an SUV driving past signals and traffic arms and going airborne as it crossed the bridge.

According to police, the also driver hit another traffic arm on the other side of the bridge.

Police say the two traffic arms had to be replaced.

WESH-TV and WSVN-TV both report that police believe they have identified the driver, who will likely face charges.

This story was originally published by Victoria Lewis on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.