Duchess Kate's 40th birthday portraits going on public display

The three portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge taken before her 40th birthday are on tour.

According to Britain's National Portrait Gallery, the portraits of Duchess Kate, who turned 40 in January, will be on display publically for the first time at four places in three locations across the United Kingdom: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey.

The duchess personally picked the places chosen as they all have "a special meaning to her."

The picture of Her Royal Highness dressed in red will be on display from June 13 to September 30 at the Wardlaw Museum at the University of St. Andrews.

The university is where His Royal Highness met the duchess.

The photograph of Duchess Kate in all white will be on display at St James the Less Church from March 22 to April 5, then at Reading Museum from April 7 to June 4.

The church was chosen because it is where the Middletons have attended "over several generations." The museum was picked because it's close to Royal Berkshire Hospital, where Duchess Kate was born.

The portrait of her smiling in the white dress will be displayed from July 16 to October 2 at Anglesey’s Oriel Môn.

This place is meaningful to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge because it's where they first lived together in the early years of their marriage.

These new portraits are part of the nationwide "Coming Home" exhibition, which is on public display ahead of the Gallery, which will reopen in 2023.