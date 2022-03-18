Watch
Elon Musk tweets cryptic hint at possible 2029 crewed Mars mission

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Mar 17, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is at it again with his brand of hype after sending a mysterious message on Twitter regarding a possible crewed mission to Mars.

The Tesla founder and SpaceX head tweeted a message on Monday with a photo of the Moon landing with "1969" overlaid on that portion of the photo, and at the bottom, an artistic interpretation of men on Mars with "20_ _?"

For days he left followers hanging until he replied to the tweet with "2029," hyping of the year as a hint to a possible Musk-involved mission to the red planet.

As NPR reported, Musk has had a long fascination with Mars, and in 2016 he announced he wanted to build a rocket that would be capable of flying a human crew to the planet, with the mission being to try and support a permanent settlement there.

He told an audience in Mexico, "It's something we can do in our lifetimes." Going on to say, "You could go."

