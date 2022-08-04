FAA wants feedback about seat sizes on planes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is seeking public feedback about the size of airplane seats.

The agency is asking for assistance so it can determine minimum dimensions for passenger seats.

The FAA isn't necessarily concerned about comfort. Instead, the agency wants to ensure the seats don't prevent people from evacuating in emergencies.

"The FAA has assessed what safety issues could be associated with seat dimensions and concluded that additional data regarding evacuations could be valuable," the agency said.

The dimensions the FAA is evaluating include seat pitch, width and length

