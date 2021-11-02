Facebook's face-recognition system will be shut down in coming weeks

MENLO PARK, Calif. — The face-recognition system on Facebook will be shut down in the coming weeks.

Meta, the corporation formerly known as Facebook, made the announcement Tuesday and said it’s part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in its products.

As part of the change, Meta said people who have opted into its face-recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos. The company said it will also delete the facial recognition template used to identify them.

More than a third of Facebook’s daily users have opted into the face-recognition setting and its removal will result in the deletion of more than 1 billion people’s “facial recognition templates,” the company said.

