Famed fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, dies at 78

Famed fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, passed away on Thursday. He was 78, according to a post on his official Instagram account, CNN and The New York Times reported.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Vogue reported that he began shooting with the magazine in 1975, with his first cover shot occurring in 1977.

His most famous front cover shot happened in 1989 when he photographed Madonna.

His other famous photograph was a picture of Diana, Princess of Wales, for the December 1990 edition of British Vogue. He was also her personal portraitist.

He also shot Janet Jackson topless for the cover of Rolling Stone, the Times reported.

According to the magazine, he also appeared in the first "Sex & the City" movie as the photographer shooting the fictional character Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding-dress photoshoot.

Condolences began pouring in on social media after news of his death was reported.

"I couldn’t decipher a word at first, let alone a sentence,” model Christy Turlington wrote on Instagram.

He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons, and three grandchildren.