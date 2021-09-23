Father, son arrested in connection to 3 cold case murders in California

Authorities in California say they have arrested a father and son in connection to three cold case murders that date back as far as 2014.

According to media outlets KABC and KCAL, members of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office SWAT team transcended down on a home in East Los Angeles around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday to arrest 31-year-old Anthony Velasquez and 51-year-old Manuel Velasquez.

Jail records show that Anthony was booked and is being held on $2 million bail. Manuel was also booked, and his bail was set to $1 million.

According to the media outlets, the father and son allegedly murdered 34-year-old Jesse Avalos in 2014, 38-year-old Eduardo Robles in 2015, and 27-year-old Amanda “Nikki” Lopez in 2018.

KCAL reported that homicide detectives believe Anthony knew each of the victims in some capacity.