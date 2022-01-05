FBI still hunting Jan. 6 suspects, pipe bomber a year later

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people who assaulted officers and committed other crimes still haven't been caught.

The investigation into last January's insurrection has been a massive undertaking for federal law enforcement officials.

More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack.

Arrests are still being made regularly.

But 250 people seen on video assaulting police at the Capitol still haven't been fully identified and apprehended by the FBI.

Another 100 are being sought for other crimes tied to the riot.

For FBI agents working the cases, the job is far from over.

Agents are still searching for the person of interest who left pipe bombs near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters during the Capitol riot.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) upped the reward to $100,000 from $50,000.

The agency released more pictures of the suspect, who was described as wearing a face mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo.