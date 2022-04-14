Florida governor signs 15-week abortion ban into state law

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an abortion ban into law.

The law bans abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Republican governor signed the legislation at a news conference at a church in Kissimmee on Thursday.

The new law does allow an exception if two doctors certify in writing that an abortion is necessary to save the woman’s life or to "avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman other than a psychological condition."

It also allows exceptions if a doctor certifies that there is a fetal abnormality.

It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

DeSantis referred to late-term abortions as "infanticide" and said being able to sign the bill was, "really meaningful."

The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide.

The new law also marked a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors.

Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.