Florida high school quarterback killed while helping stranded motorist

A high school quarterback was killed while helping a stranded driver in Orlando, authorities said.

Nick Miner, 18, was attempting to pull a truck back onto the road after it had become stuck early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a vehicle slammed into Miner's truck, causing it to overturn. Authorities said Miner was thrown from his truck and died at the scene.

Miner was a quarterback at East River High in Orlando. Classes were canceled on Monday to allow students and staff to grieve.

"I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own," the school's principal posted on Facebook.

A memorial has been put up at the crash site in honor of Miner.

"It hurts. He was a brother of the family. I wish he was still here," one of Miner's teammates told Fox 35 Orlando. "Funny, always the class clown, but a leader on the field. Never gave up, always gave his all."

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and charges are reportedly pending.