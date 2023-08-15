Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins passed away, the team announced Monday.

According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Collins was traveling eastbound near the 3300 block of West Oakland Road on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle at the time a 2002 Chevrolet was traveling westbound.

At some point, the Chevorlet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue.

As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, he was 28 years old.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police say.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,said Head Coach John Harbaugh. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins, the Ravens said. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.