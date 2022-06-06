Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died.

He was 70 years old.

Such was the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994.

He later rejoined for the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Such's death was announced Sunday by the band's singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi posted on Twitter, “Alec was always wild and full of life.”

No details on when or how Such died were immediately available.

A publicist for Bon Jovi didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band together, noting that he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres.